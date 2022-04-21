Vt. youth/novice turkey hunting season opens Saturday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday marks the start of youth and novice turkey weekend in Vermont.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say it’s a good opportunity for young hunters to connect with their peers.

“These hunters are interacting with their environment, they are participating in the ecology of the landscape out there. Those lessons learned in the field are enduring. For youth and novice hunters, that’s a great way to connect them to their backyard. People who are connected to the landscape become our stewards,” said the department’s Chris Bernier.

Youth must be 15 and under and have passed a hunter education course to hunt turkeys. They must also have a valid hunting license and turkey hunting license and be accompanied by an unarmed adult who holds a valid Vermont hunting license and is over 18.

Those taking part in the novice hunt must be 16 and older and have completed a hunter education course in Vermont or elsewhere. They are also required to buy their first hunting or combination license within one year of the first day of the hunting weekend.

All of those participating are also asked to make sure they ask for landowner permission if hunting on private land.

Regular turkey hunting season opens on May 1st.

