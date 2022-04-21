BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Scattered showers and gusty winds will wrap up Thursday night, with some drier skies on the way heading into the weekend. We’ll start Friday with some lingering clouds through the morning hours, but skies will begin to clear up through the afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will be a little cooler than Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s.

The weekend is looking better than in previous weeks when we’ve seemed to regularly see rain, snow or cold temperatures. Skies will be mainly dry Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 50s, with some mid to upper 50s by Sunday.

Our warmest day of the week will be on Monday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with rain showers developing by Monday night and into Tuesday. Showers will continue through Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see colder temperatures behind the cold front with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be back down in the mid to upper 40s.

