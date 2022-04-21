BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! After a chilly start, we’ll see a return of warmer temperatures in the 50s today. Unfortunately it does come with more clouds and the chance for some light showers late in the day. We’ll be sandwiched between departing high pressure and a cold front moving in from the west today. This will help promote a strong southerly breeze, particularly for the Champlain Valley. Gusts in the vicinity of the lake will likely be in the 35 to 40 mph range this afternoon. It is worth noting the lake level on Lake Champlain is within a foot of flood stage now. With gusty southerly winds pushing lake water northward today, there could be some minor flooding issues along the northern shorelines today.

For most, today will be a mostly cloudy, but warmer day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s for most locations outside the Northeast Kingdom, where highs will likely be in the low 50s. Showers arrive in northern New York this afternoon, and Vermont this evening. Showers will be light, scattered, and likely won’t amount to much across most areas, with the exception of the Adirondacks or western slopes of the Green Mountains, where showers could produce a couple tenths of an inch of rain.

There may be some scattered light sprinkles overnight or some mountain snow showers through Friday morning, but it will be a generally quiet stretch with temperatures in the 40s overnight. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler behind the front with highs in the low 50s, but we’ll see more sun in the afternoon.

This weekend is shaping up to be a decent one with just small chances for light showers as a warm front works through. This will also bring us a strong warming trend into next week. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with widespread highs in the 60s. Better chances for wet weather return Tuesday with a cold frontal passage. Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind it by the middle of next week.

Have a great day!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.