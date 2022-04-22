Advertisement

9 Norwich students implicated in hazing incident

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a total of nine Norwich University students now face criminal and civil charges connected to hazing on the women’s rugby team last month.

The charges stem from an incident on March 20th at the private military school and include allegations of branding and waterboarding.

Northfield Police Friday said three students were cited into Washington Superior Court for criminal charges. Bryana Pena, 22, is charged with simple assault and Amanda Lodi, 22, is charged with reckless endangerment. They say a third 21-year-old student is not being identified because she is a youthful offender and will appear in family court.

The police ticketed another six students between the ages of 20 to 22 for hazing, a civil penalty that carries fines of between $1,000 and $5,000.

Northfield Officer Karie Tucker said in an affidavit that she went to Norwich on March 20 for a report of someone being held at knifepoint. Tucker said she spoke to the woman two days later and that person reported that she had been “branded” using pliers and a lighter by other members of the rugby team. The victim said she was too intoxicated to say no and would not have agreed to be branded had she been sober, the Barre Montpelier Times Argus had reported.

A spokesperson for the university tells the AP that the school is cooperating with law enforcement.

