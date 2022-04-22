Analysis: New phase of Russia’s war on Ukraine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is nearing the two-month mark with no real end in sight.

It comes as the Biden administration Thursday approved an additional $800 million in military aid for much-needed heavy artillery and drones for the escalating battle in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance previously approved.

Darren Perron spoke with Lasha Tchantouridze, the director of graduate programs in diplomacy and international relations at Norwich University, about what to expect in the coming weeks.

