Advertisement

Attorney general: Trooper shooting of Walpole man justified

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A state trooper’s shooting of a Walpole man in December was justified after the man pointed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun at a police officer, the New Hampshire attorney general has announced.

Trooper Zachary Bernier and a Walpole police officer were responding to a Dec. 4, 2021 call from a woman who said her son was suicidal. They encountered Jacob Gasbarro, 25, in the driveway, and during a conversation, he pulled out what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at the Walpole officer, the attorney general’s office said Thursday.

Bernier fired 10 shots, hitting Gasbarro twice. He was hospitalized for his wounds and survived.

Unknown to the officers, the firearm was a pellet gun but all the safety markings had been removed so it looked like a real handgun, the attorney general’s office said.

After a review the attorney general has determined that it was “objectively reasonable” for the trooper to conclude that the man had a real firearm pointed at the officer and therefore the shooting was “a legally justified use of deadly force,” the attorney general’s office said.

State police brought charges against Gasbarro, which are pending, the office said.

Related Story:

New Hampshire officials investigating officer-involved shooting

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Anna Hall
Essex student takes top honors at Irish dance competition
Authorities investigating a shooting on Park Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Springfield police investigate shooting; suspect remains at-large
File photo
Vt. seeing exodus of top school administrators
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Is Sanders considering a presidential run in 2024?
Property owners applied for state money weeks ago, and the decisions will be announced Friday.
Vermont property owners apply for electric vehicle charger grant

Latest News

File photo
Court rules NY Democrats gerrymandered district boundaries
Earthship in Johnson, Vt.
Earthship home being built in Johnson
This Earth Day, you can pick up an energy-saving kit from Efficiency Vermont.
Efficiency Vermont giving out energy-saving kits
Vermont has its own Earthship being built in Johnson.
Earthship home being built in Johnson