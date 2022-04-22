Burlington friends travel to Ukraine to provide aid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the Russian invasion of Ukraine on its 58th day, the need for humanitarian aid continues to grow, and two Vermont men have made it their mission to answer the call for help.

“Me being an able-bodied person here, there was no reason for me to not go,” said Joe Chase.

Chase and his friend John Mullen met in college in Pennsylvania before moving to Vermont. For the last month, the two say they’ve spent time in Mykolaiv, a city near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.

“There’s a lot of charities doing a lot of work right now but they’re spread so thin right now that they need anyone to come over and help -- and the Ukrainian people want other people to come help so we’re just answering their call,” Chase said.

“Just got to the point where we had to go over. So, we quit our jobs, bought that plane ticket, got gear, and went over,” Mullen said.

They say the main goal is to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Mykolaiv, including handing out food, providing medical supplies, and responding to various calls for service.

“With our resources over here, we’re able to link up with people that have connections to medical supplies and stuff like that to help get that into the country, to get that to the people that need it,” Chase said.

The two began their journey through Ukraine by stopping in Lviv, Odesa, and ultimately linking up with the Mykolaiv Oblast Guard. They’ve received small arms training with the guard. Chase, is a Marine Corps veteran and Mullen had no military experience.

Joe Chase and John Mullen (L to R) (Photo provided)

“They called up the Department of Defense to make sure we weren’t saboteurs or Russian spies, but after that, they were truly accepting and it felt like we were a part of their family,” Mullen said.

They say Russian forces have been stationed directly outside of the city and shelling has continued in the region, leaving the two with a sense of uncertainty about what’s to come. “We got word that the Russians were given orders to take the city within three days. I had to call my parents and say goodbye -- that was a really hard moment,” Mullen said.

“These are people just trying to go to work, trying to have some sort of normalcy in their life while the Russians are invading. People are scared -but they also don’t want to give up their way of life,” added Chase.

Both men are back in Vermont and gathering supplies and equipment before heading back to Ukraine next week.

