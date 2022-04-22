Court rules NY Democrats gerrymandered district boundaries

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A panel of five mid-level New York appellate judges have ruled that state Democrats engaged in gerrymandering when drawing new congressional district boundaries for the next decade.

In a divided 3-2 ruling, the majority found the congressional map was unconstitutional. If upheld, the ruling would block the use of those district lines for the upcoming midterm elections in November.

The court found Democratic lawmakers acted within their power to approve the maps, after a bipartisan redistricting commission failed to do so earlier this year. But the judges ruled the 2022 congressional map itself “was drawn to discourage competition and favor Democrats.”

Related Stories:

Judge rejects New York’s redistricting plan, orders new maps

Hochul signs newly drawn congressional maps for NY

New York Legislature approves new congressional maps

Bipartisanship stumbles on New York redistricting panel

NY redistricting plan goes back to drawing board after being rejected by lawmakers

How will NY redistricting impact North Country districts?

Complications compound struggle to redraw New York’s political battle lines

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)