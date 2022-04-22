Earthship home being built in Johnson

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has its own Earthship being built in Johnson.

An Earthship is a home concept trying to do good by the environment.

The homes are built using mainly recycled or sustainable materials like used tires filled with dirt, recycled bottles, etc.

They take on all different shapes and sizes over the country. There are large concentrations in New Mexico and down in the Southwest.

The owners of this one nearing completion in Johnson say they know it doesn’t work for everyone right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all make progress.

“Really figuring out systemic ways to lower monthly energy consumption can really make a big impact. It’s kind of like the 80-20 role. If we figure out the small things that make a big impact, cumulatively we will make a huge impact,” said Cymone Haiju, the homeowner.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. to see Kevin Gaiss’ full tour of the home.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.