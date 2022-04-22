Advertisement

Efficiency Vermont giving out energy-saving kits

This Earth Day, you can pick up an energy-saving kit from Efficiency Vermont.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Earth Day, you can pick up an energy-saving kit from Efficiency Vermont.

The kits contain easy-to-install energy saving measures, including 10 LED bulbs, 1 low-flow shower head, two faucet aerators, and either another smart bulb or wildflower seed packets.

Vermont customers outside of Burlington can request one online here.

People in Burlington can get one later this spring through Burlington Electric.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Hall
Essex student takes top honors at Irish dance competition
Authorities investigating a shooting on Park Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Springfield police investigate shooting; suspect remains at-large
File photo
Vt. seeing exodus of top school administrators
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Is Sanders considering a presidential run in 2024?
Property owners applied for state money weeks ago, and the decisions will be announced Friday.
Vermont property owners apply for electric vehicle charger grant

Latest News

Vermont has its own Earthship being built in Johnson.
Earthship home being built in Johnson
This Earth Day, you can pick up an energy-saving kit from Efficiency Vermont.
Efficiency Vermont giving out energy-saving kits
Friday is Earth Day, and there have been some wins in Vermont’s efforts to take care of...
Looking into Vermont’s conservation efforts this Earth Day
Friday is Earth Day, and there have been some wins in Vermont’s efforts to take care of...
Looking into Vermont conservation efforts this Earth Day