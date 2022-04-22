Efficiency Vermont giving out energy-saving kits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Earth Day, you can pick up an energy-saving kit from Efficiency Vermont.

The kits contain easy-to-install energy saving measures, including 10 LED bulbs, 1 low-flow shower head, two faucet aerators, and either another smart bulb or wildflower seed packets.

Vermont customers outside of Burlington can request one online here.

People in Burlington can get one later this spring through Burlington Electric.

