Hiking cat hopes to make Adirondack ‘46er’ history

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - In the Adirondacks, hikers vie for the coveted “46er” title. It means they’ve hiked all the 46 peaks in the Adirondack Park. Kelly O’Brien found a hiking pair that could make an unusual bit of history if they complete it.

When hiking through the Adirondack trails, you expect to see others enjoying nature’s gift but this duo from Atlanta may stop you in your tracks. “Usually it’s, ‘Oh my God, is that a cat?’” said hiker Charlotte Simons. “Ninety percent of the time it’s the first thing someone says.”

You heard that right, When Simons hikes, she’s always accompanied by her six-year-old Siberian cat, McKinley. She estimates McKinley has been on at least 100 hikes across the country.

The duo is from Atlanta but Simons has ties to Lake Placid and a family home she comes and visits. The two love time on the trails and they have made it their mission to see the tops of all 46 peaks. “It’s very challenging going up a high peak, I won’t lie,” said Simons. When they do complete the peaks, McKinley will be the first cat to ever hold the 46er title.

The adventure training for McKinley started when he was 13 weeks old. Simons would have him wear a leash around the house and build up to going outside. Simons says the training came will a lot of positive reinforcement. “Every time he did something correct, I would pick him up and give him a hug and he would purr and he would learn from that,” she said.

Simons says that when on the trail, their pace all depends on his paws. “He’ll tell me if he doesn’t want to do it, and if he doesn’t want to walk, there is no making him walk,” she said. She said they follow all the rules of the trails, like leaving no trace, and he always is connected to his leash. And If he gets too tired, he spends some time hiking with mom on her back.

This week, they crossed the first peak of their list -- Cascade. “It reminded me of the videos from the top of Everest with how windy it was,” Simons said. She said they weren’t expecting the April snow and plan to do more hikes in the warmer weather.

Fans can track McKinley’s adventures on his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Related Story:

Cat summits New Hampshire’s highest peaks

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.