Integrating art and science to celebrate Earth Day

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - On this Earth Day, students at Lebanon High School used art to express their concerns about the future of the planet.

“Once I sat down and did the art, ideas just started flowing in my mind,” said Deliah Hart, a senior.

Earth art fills a hallway at Lebanon High where environmental science students integrate their imagination into their Earth Day lesson plan.

“It was about letting their voice be heard in a way that they might not expect for a science classroom,” said environmental science teacher Ashley Veenema.

“Whatever we do to the Earth also rebounds on us,” said senior Rylee Beek. She used a variety of mediums. Students across the school are invited to stop by to check the work. “And then share what we think the meaning is and connect over our reflections.”

Brianna DeBanico chose to draw a small child, a generation she says appreciates nature more than adults. “As we get older we are so used to our environment and are caught up doing our own thing that we don’t appreciate what is in front of us,” she said.

“I’m hoping people become more enthusiastic about Earth Day,” said Alyssa Graber. News clippings from prior Earth Day’s fill Graber’s mural. Like the other artists, she’s concerned for the future. “We will keep over using our resources and eventually we won’t have them.”

Because it’s not just about art on a wall. Thinking ahead is also a part of the lesson plan. “We need to educate our students and our young people today to make change for tomorrow,” Veenema said.

Hart says she’s already focused on being part of that change. “I’m really excited to see what I can bring for change to environmental justice issues,” she said.

Along with the art, the students are also creating photo essays that document their interaction with the world around them.

