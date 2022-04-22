Looking into Vermont’s conservation efforts this Earth Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday is Earth Day, and there have been some wins in Vermont’s efforts to take care of critical and endangered animals.

Recently, Vermont Fish and Wildlife did a survey of bat populations in the state’s caves.

In the last survey, The Nature Conservancy says there was in increase in bat populations, especially in one specific species that had previously decreased 90%. And in one species that hadn’t been observed since 2011.

Murray McHugh with The Conservancy says teams create conservation successes in a variety of ways.

“Monitoring, partnering to monitor them. I also engage in habitat improvement, control invasive species, and engage with communities surrounding, especially when they can help with conservation efforts. Say with timber rattlesnakes, where we engage with community, so when they encounter one, they actually have a phone number to call to come and have it removed, rather than deal with it themselves,” said McHugh.

WCAX asked McHugh what is one thing he wishes people would do to celebrate Earth Day on Friday.

“Take a moment to think about your relationship to the natural world, to the earth. Try to appreciate what nature does for us,” said McHugh.

The Nature Conservancy will be holding a webinar next Wednesday.

