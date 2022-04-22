Advertisement

Mayor: 12-year-old girl killed while walking home, $10K reward for shooter

Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
By WBNG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) - Authorities in New York are investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a young girl who was walking home with her family Thursday evening.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said a 12-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the chest that night.

The Binghamton School District later identified the girl as sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer, as reported by WBNG.

“Aliza was a bright, talented child who will be profoundly missed in the Binghamton City School District,” said Binghamton Supt. Tonia Thompson. “She will be fondly remembered by her peers, as well as our faculty and staff.”

As of Friday afternoon, Mayor Kraham said there were no suspects in custody for the shooting, but there is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski said Thursday’s incident happened in a quiet neighborhood in terms of police activity. He urged anyone with further information to contact Binghamton detectives at 607-772-7090.

