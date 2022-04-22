Advertisement

NASA missions to better understand Earth

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - NASA is celebrating the planet under our feet and in our hearts – Earth!

On this Earth Day, we are taking note of NASA’s fleet of missions that help us get a better understanding of our planet.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Linette Boisvert, a NASA sea ice researcher, about some of agency’s Earth science missions taking place and planned for the future.

Click here for more on NASA’s Earth Day events.

