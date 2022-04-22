Nearby skier helps snowboarder following bad fall in NH backcountry

LANCASTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire snowboarder is recovering after falling hundreds of feet down a remote part of a mountain range.

Pat McQuaide was in the remote “Great Gulf” of the White Mountains last Friday when he tumbled several hundred feet down the steep, rocky terrain known as “Turkey Shoot.”

Luckily for him, skier Jon Dwyer saw the whole thing.

“I ran over to him, and I was pretty certain at that point he was gone,” said Dwyer.

“We’ve avoided thinking about what would have happened if Jon wasn’t there at the moment he was,” said Liz McQuaide, Pat’s wife.

Their cell phones were useless but just the day before, Dwyer had bought an emergency S.O.S. beacon. He used it to send rescuers his GPS position and even text them that several broken bones made McQuaid unable to walk.

While waiting hours for a National Guard chopper, Dwyer and another skier kept Pat stable and conscious.

