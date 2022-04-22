New Army Mountain Warfare School to open Friday
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard’s new mountain training facility officially opens on Friday.
WCAX took you on a tour of the nearly completed building a few weeks ago.
On Friday morning at 10 a.m., there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site.
The Army Warfare School gets soldiers ready to fight in harsh conditions.
The new $30 million facility is more than 80-thousand square feet. It has a climbing wall, more space to train, and a dining facility.
Friday’s ceremony includes Senator Patrick Leahy.
