BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 12-year-old male dog named Frank Reynolds.

Frank is a sweet and spicy dog. He loves to run and play but needs time to warm up first. If you can relate Frank might be the perfect dog for you.

To learn more about this good boy check out the Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.