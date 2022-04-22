Advertisement

Police: Family killed in murder-suicide, including 9-year-old girl; community shocked

The Duluth Police Department has identified the family killed in a murder-suicide situation. (Source: KBJR)
By Nora McKeown and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR/Gray News) - A community in Minnesota is helping to remember a family of four who were shot and killed in their own home earlier this week.

The Duluth Police Department said Riana Lou Barry, 44, Sean Christopher Barry, 47, Shiway Elizabeth Barry, 12 and Sadie Lucille Barry, 9, lost their lives in a murder-suicide situation, KBJR reported.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said Brandon Taylor Cole–Skogstad, 29, a cousin to the children, was responsible for the shooting and killed himself in the incident. Cole–Skogstad was reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis and family members said he sent a message about harming himself and others in the family before the shooting.

Neighbors who knew the family said they were shocked to hear what had happened on their street.

“It’s just really hard,” said Brianna Williams, a grad student who lives down the street. “You think you’re safe in this community and it’s just crazy because I’m always chatting with the neighbors and everyone’s chatty.”

Neighbors said it is a friendly community, and that families and older adults make up most of the block.

“I mean this is a really nice street,” said neighbor Mollie Sebok. “It’s a nice area.”

Sebok also said the family was part of a group playing and watching a football game in the street just two weeks before the tragic shooting.

“Everyone was cheering them on,” she said. “It was a really nice day, so all of the neighbors were out. They kind of felt like stars because everyone was watching them. It was really friendly.”

A few community members have added flowers outside of the home where the Barrys lived.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for funeral expenses for the family by relatives and friends.

No immediate plans were shared regarding the family’s final resting place.

