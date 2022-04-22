Advertisement

Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC

Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in northwest Washington, D.C., and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an “active threat.”

Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. The incident is just down the road from Howard University Law School.

Police in tactical gear were seen escorting people out of an apartment building. Officers pointed their rifles upward toward other buildings and windows as the people moved quickly down the street with their hands raised above their heads.

At least one person was seen being led away by police in handcuffs.

Authorities said the three shooting victims included two men and a juvenile female. The Metropolitan Police Department is warning people who live in the nearby neighborhoods of Cleveland Park and Van Ness to shelter in place.

The University of the District of Columbia, which is located nearby, went into lockdown, telling students and staff to shelter and stay in place. In a tweet, the college said there was an “active shooting incident near student housing” and the suspect remained at large.

Video posted on Twitter captured the sound of bursts of rapid gunfire.

A slew of law enforcement officials and emergency crews were sent to the scene. The U.S. Secret Service said its officers were aiding police in the search and at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Hall
Essex student takes top honors at Irish dance competition
Earthship in Johnson, Vt.
Earthship home being built in Johnson
Authorities investigating a shooting on Park Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Springfield police investigate shooting; suspect remains at-large
File photo
Vt. seeing exodus of top school administrators
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Is Sanders considering a presidential run in 2024?

Latest News

FILE - Hockey legend Guy Lafleur speaks to the media at the official launch of a DVD on his...
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70
sdf
VSP cruiser damaged by flying chair on I-89
sdf
Burlington friends travel to Ukraine to provide aid
This view of Earth rising over the Moon's horizon was taken from the Apollo 11 spacecraft.
NASA missions to better understand Earth
MM
NASA missions to better understand Earth