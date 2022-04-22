Stuck in Vermont: Youths compete in a turkey calling contest in Castleton
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 16th annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest was held at Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton last Saturday.
Eighteen youths between the ages of 2 and 17 competed, using devices to yelp, cluck and purr like a female turkey. The event was sponsored by the Oxbow Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger met some of the competitors and got a lesson in turkey calls.
