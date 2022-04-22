Advertisement

Vermont cities rank high on clean air list

By Rachel Mann
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is getting some national recognition for its clean air quality. The American Lung Association recently published its State of the Air report, ranking air quality in metro-areas across the country based on ozone pollution and short and long-term particle pollution.

“Burlington and South Burlington are some of the only metro-areas in the country that received ‘A’ level grades for all types of pollution,” said Trevor Summerfield, from the American Lung Association.

He explained the metro-area’s geographical location plays a role in those grades-- but local-level policies are also a major factor.

Burlington set a goal to be net-zero by 2030. With the electrification of cars and buildings underway, Mayor Miro Weinberger says the use of fossil fuels has been going down since 2019.

“If we get this right, we’re really showing the rest of the country you can succeed financially, and economically, and actually make life better,” Weinberger said.

William Irwin, from the Vermont Department of Health, said clean air plays a vital role in people’s health, reducing asthma and heart and lung disease.

“I think the fact we have much less pollution here makes our risk of those particular outcomes better than in parts of the country that have more pollution,” Irwin said. He also added people living in areas with clean air also tend to have more active and healthy lives.

“We just know cleaner air leads to cleaner lifestyles and if you can’t breathe, nothing else really matters,” Summerfield concluded.

The Vermont department of Health has an online tool to help you track air quality.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Hall
Essex student takes top honors at Irish dance competition
Authorities investigating a shooting on Park Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Springfield police investigate shooting; suspect remains at-large
File photo
Vt. seeing exodus of top school administrators
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Is Sanders considering a presidential run in 2024?
Property owners applied for state money weeks ago, and the decisions will be announced Friday.
Vermont property owners apply for electric vehicle charger grant

Latest News

Burlington ranks high in air clean quality nationwide
Vermont cities rank high on clean air list
Super Senior: Dan Higgins
Newsmaker Interview: Parwinder Grewal to take helm of Vermont State University--Part 2
Newsmaker Interview: Parwinder Grewal to take helm of Vermont State University--Part 2
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast