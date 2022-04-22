Advertisement

VSP cruiser damaged by flying chair on I-89

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are urging drivers to make sure that items fastened to vehicles are firmly secured after a trooper’s cruiser was hit with a metal chair on I-89.

The incident was captured on video Thursday afternoon on I-89 south in South Burlington. Police say a black pickup was switching lanes when a full-sized metal lawn chair flew out of the back and slammed into the trooper’s windshield. The trooper was ok and was able to stop safely but police say it could have been a much different story if it was someone on a motorcycle.

“If you’re putting something in the back, wind can be so unpredictable. What you think might be heavy enough to stay in the bed of your truck might not necessarily be the case, especially when you start to get at higher speeds,” said Vermont State Police Lt. Tara Thomas.

Police also say it’s a good reminder to keep a safe driving distance behind other vehicles.

VSP cruiser damaged by flying chair on I-89
