Vt. Maple Festival underway in Saint Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple season may be over, but the celebrations for Vermont’s liquid gold are underway this weekend in St. Albans. Elissa Borden has the story.

Maple’s not the only thing on the menu at the Vermont Maple Festival but it is the main thing. “Cotton candy, milkshakes, snow cones, creemees, donuts...” said Stephen Tetrault, the festival’s co-chair.

It’s all available at this 55th iteration of the festival that is spread across downtown St. Albans.

“I love that we’re finally having it after not having it for a few years. It’s nice to see everyone in the community, and that the weather finally turned out,” said Rebecca Menard.

That seems to be a sentiment amongst festival-goers this year after the event took two years off due to COVID. “Yeah, people are very excited to have something coming back, you know, getting a little back to normal,” Tetrault said. Even then, he says this year’s festival is fairly scaled-down. There’s no pancake breakfast, craft, or antique show. And he says some rides are missing also. “We hope to bring most everything back to normal for next year.”

The Vt. Maple Festival got underway in St. Albans Friday. (WCAX)

Meanwhile, folks we spoke to were just excited to be out enjoying the spring weather. “The sun is shining finally, and it’s been a couple years since the maple fest has been around, and maple creemees of course,” said Bonnie Sullivan.

And the snacks... “I’m probably guessing the cotton candy is going to be my favorite snack,” said Eva Gabree.

The vendors are also happy to be providing the munchies. “This is one of the biggest events of the year, along with Tunbridge,” said Dan Bergeron, a maple kettle corn maker. “Last two years have been pretty rough. We pop close to 10,000 pounds a year and last year we did about 7,500 pounds.”

Despite a bitter gap from the pandemic, the return of the festival is sweet, almost as sweet as the crop it celebrates.

