Advertisement

WCAX nominated for 7 New England Emmys

WCAX has been nominated for seven New England Emmy awards.
WCAX has been nominated for seven New England Emmy awards.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX has been nominated for seven New England Emmy awards.

The nominations released Friday include:

The award ceremony will take place Saturday, June 4, in Boston.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Hall
Essex student takes top honors at Irish dance competition
Earthship in Johnson, Vt.
Earthship home being built in Johnson
Authorities investigating a shooting on Park Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Springfield police investigate shooting; suspect remains at-large
File photo
Vt. seeing exodus of top school administrators
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Is Sanders considering a presidential run in 2024?

Latest News

File photo
NY may seal crime records, curb evictions, ban gas hook-ups
This good boy is looking for a fur-ever home.
Pets with Potential: Meet Frank Reynolds
File photo
9 Norwich students implicated in hazing incident
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say