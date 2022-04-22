WCAX nominated for 7 New England Emmys
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX has been nominated for seven New England Emmy awards.
The nominations released Friday include:
- Calvin Cutler and Kelly O’Brien for the hard news report category, including “Montpelier to consider treating more PFAS-laden ‘garbage juice’” and “The Cost Of A Closed Border”
- Ike Bendavid was nominated for his Sears Lane reporting and “Vermont’s role in the Record Renaissance”
- Joe Carroll was nominated for his Super Senior segment.
- Cat Viglienzoni got the nod in the health and science news category for her two-part report on how Car-T therapy offers blood cancer patients hope.
- And Darren Perron was nominated for his 19th Emmy as part of his ongoing work exposing the dangers of military burn pits.
The award ceremony will take place Saturday, June 4, in Boston.
