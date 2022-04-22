Advertisement

Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says

When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive toward them as well, resulting in the death of the dog.(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina died after she was attacked by her own dog Thursday, according to the coroner’s office.

The Newberry County coroner said 45-year-old Erin Beach was killed in the attack.

Police received a 911 call from the home Thursday afternoon. When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was aggressive toward them as well, resulting in the death of the dog.

Investigators said they do not yet know what prompted the dog to attack its owner.

An autopsy for Beach is scheduled for this week. A necropsy for the dog has also been scheduled. The breed of the dog has not been confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Hall
Essex student takes top honors at Irish dance competition
Earthship in Johnson, Vt.
Earthship home being built in Johnson
Authorities investigating a shooting on Park Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Springfield police investigate shooting; suspect remains at-large
File photo
Vt. seeing exodus of top school administrators
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Is Sanders considering a presidential run in 2024?

Latest News

FILE - Hockey legend Guy Lafleur speaks to the media at the official launch of a DVD on his...
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70
sdf
VSP cruiser damaged by flying chair on I-89
sdf
Burlington friends travel to Ukraine to provide aid
This view of Earth rising over the Moon's horizon was taken from the Apollo 11 spacecraft.
NASA missions to better understand Earth
MM
NASA missions to better understand Earth