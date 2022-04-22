Advertisement

By Dan Dowling
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our weekend weather has been less than ideal over the past several weeks, but heading into Saturday and Sunday, things aren’t looking too bad. Saturday is shaping up to be the better of the two weekend days. Skies will start out partly to mostly sunny. It will be cool in the morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon, but otherwise it will be a nice day with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds thicken up on Saturday night ahead of a warm front that will be moving into our region. By Sunday morning, plan on cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers. Showers should wrap up by midday but we’ll likely keep the clouds around through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Our warmest day of the week will be on Monday when temperatures will jump up into the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Our next weather system will be a cold front that will arrive on Tuesday with showers likely. Temperatures will be on the way back down through the end of the week. Plan on more showers for Wednesday with highs through the end of the week in the mid to upper 40s.

