BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! It’s a more mild start to the day, but will end up being a slightly cooler afternoon than yesterday. Aside from a few spotty showers this morning, we are entering a pleasant and mostly dry stretch of weather that will last through the weekend and into the start of next week.

We’ll see decreasing clouds as the day goes on and sunshine by this evening. Tonight starts mostly clear, which will help temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s overnight. After a chilly start, temperatures return to the mid 50s Saturday. We should see a solid stretch of dry weather aside from some isolated rain drops through the weekend. Saturday starts partly cloudy, although there will be increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy conditions linger through the rest of the weekend, but a warming trend kicks in Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will be notably warmer Sunday across northern New York and the Champlain Valley, meanwhile the Northeast Kingdom will struggle to scour out cooler temperatures in the 50s. By Monday, even warmer temperatures overspread the area in the 60s.

Our next chance for steady wet weather will be Monday night into Tuesday. Cooler temperatures settle in behind that system, with below average temperatures returning by the middle of next week.

After a few dreary and cold weekends, this one will be much better to get out and enjoy! Have a great day!

-Jess Langlois

