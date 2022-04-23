Celebrating Earth Day in The North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A celebration for the planet took place in Plattsburgh Friday.

100 Margaret, located on Margaret Street, was open to families to celebrate Earth Day. Those in attendance were treated to music, caricatures, and educational opportunities to learn about different ways to protect the planet.

In addition to scavenger hunts and crafts, such as making bird feeders out of recycled products to show the importance of seeking plastic alternatives.

Joe Ferris, who owns and runs 100 Margaret, says protecting the planet is as easy as throwing your trash away.

“Among the many things we can do to impact the quality of our earth, it’s simply looking for a trash can,” Ferris said. “Not throwing a cigarette butt out the window. It’s small stuff, but it’s the small stuff that everyone can do that makes the larger change.”

Ferris believes we can all have a positive impact on our planet, by picking up after ourselves one piece at a time.

