Child advocates worry about child sexual abuse cases

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A majority of sexual abuse reports in Rutland County are from situations involving the state’s most vulnerable.

There were roughly 120 reports of child sexual abuse in Rutland County in 2021.

While the jury is still out on how many of those are substantiated claims, child advocates say it could foreshadow a troubling trend.

“It is really going to be years before we understand what happened to children in 2020 and 2021,” says Linda Johnson, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Vermont.

Johnson says most victims of child sexual abuse don’t report it until their 50′s, often leaving them with years of unacknowledged trauma. She says keeping kids safe is up to adults.

“We train adults in topics like nurturing healthy sexual development, technical, keeping kids safe on the internet, and responding to the sexual behavior of children,” Johnson explained.

In 2019, pre-pandemic, the Vermont Department of Child and Family Services reported 319 substantiated claims of child sexual abuse. In 2020, that number dropped to 228 victims.

Data also shows sexual abuse is the most common type of abuse children face.

Rutland County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney, Ian Sullivan, says most children know the people responsible for assaulting them.

“Kids are very vulnerable because they’re so reliant on adults,” Sullivan explained. He says that often results in children keeping secrets for adults, making these cases and situations difficult for everyone involved.

“That can mean instances of abuse can be long-running before they come to light and that’s heartbreaking,” Sullivan explained. “Those are cases we pour as many resources as we have available to us into.”

Johnson says it’s important for the community to put in the work to prevent child sexual assault, so there’s no longer a need to respond.

“We have to know who are children are with. We have to know they’re well supervised,” Johnson. “We have to feel like the people taking care of them are stable and steady and reliable. We have to know them.”

Prevent Child Abuse Vermont has plenty of resources and training tools.

As always, if you suspect a child is being abused in any way, contact the Vermont Department for Children and Families by calling 1-800-649-5285.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.