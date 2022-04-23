Police investigating after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is still recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Hartford on Friday evening.

Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel on Hartland Road.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Police say the victim, the shooter, and witnesses all knew each other.

Hartford police say the person believed to be responsible and the witnesses were all transported back to the Hartford Police Station for interviews and are cooperating with law enforcement.

The shooting is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.