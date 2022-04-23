Advertisement

Police investigating after shooting in Hartford

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is still recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Hartford on Friday evening.

Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel on Hartland Road.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Police say the victim, the shooter, and witnesses all knew each other.

Hartford police say the person believed to be responsible and the witnesses were all transported back to the Hartford Police Station for interviews and are cooperating with law enforcement.

The shooting is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthship in Johnson, Vt.
Earthship home being built in Johnson
File photo
6 Norwich students implicated in hazing incident
Flying metal chair on !-89 in South Burlington Thursday.
VSP cruiser damaged by flying chair on I-89
Police investigate shooting deaths of New Hampshire couple
The Vermont National Guard’s new mountain training facility in Jericho officially opens on...
New Army Mountain Warfare School now open

Latest News

Earth Day celebration in Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Celebrating Earth Day in The North Country
Road rage incident leads to shots fired in Grand Isle, VT.
Road-rage incident leads to shots fired
Find out what to do Saturday across our region.
What to do Saturday, April 23
Find out what to do Saturday across our region.
What to do Saturday, April 23