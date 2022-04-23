Police searching for Grand Isle shooting suspects

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for at least two people who they say were involved in a Grand Isle shooting Friday night.

Police say the drug-related dispute between two groups of people happened at about 6 p.m. on Adams School Road, a residential area. Investigators have determined all the parties know each other, and there is no danger to the public. Bystanders and passersby witnessed the encounter, but no one has reported any injuries to police.

Police say the groups were traveling in two different cars, a Volkswagen sedan and a silver or gray Range Rover with Pennsylvania license plates.

A man inside the Volkswagen opened fire on the Range Rover. Police say evidence shows that multiple shots were fired from an assault-style rifle.

The Volkswagen was abandoned, and police say they have seized it. A Vermont State Police trooper later encountered the Range Rover and initiated a short pursuit before it escaped. The Range Rover was last seen heading towards the greater Burlington area.

Police ask that anyone who has information that could assist investigators, who may have witnessed the shooting, or who sees the Range Rover call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.