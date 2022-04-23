Quarry-owner gets explosives license back from the state

Castleton, Vt. (WCAX) - Blissville Quarry Owner, David Camara Jr. is getting his explosives license back from the state. It was suspended last July after flyrock went into a neighboring home.

Neighbors tell Channel Three the ongoing problems with flyrock and noise stopped once Camara Jr. lost his license.

Neighbor, Jayne Nicklaw, says now that he’s eligible to get his license back, she expects those issues to return.

“We’re sitting the same as we were 14 or 16 years ago? They’re not changing their blasting practices. They’re just waiting until he gets his license back,” Nicklaw speculated.

She adds neighbors now get a heads up from the quarry before blasting, but that doesn’t address the safety concerns.

No one from Blissville Quarry has returned any of our requests for comment.

