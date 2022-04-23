Road-rage incident leads to shots fired

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after shots were fired in Grand Isle.

They say it stems from an alleged road-rage incident on Adams School Road in Grand Isle. They responded to the initial call just after 6:00 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses tell police that several vehicles were involved, and the incident ended with shots fired. Police did recover evidence of shots fired.

Authorities are now looking for two individuals they say left the scene on foot. There were no injuries and nobody is in custody at this time.

