Rutland residents show support survivors of sexual violence

By Rachel Mann
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Rutland, Vt. (WCAX) - Supporting survivors of sexual assault is always the mission of the NewStory Center in Rutland. On Saturday, they held their annual walk-a-mile event to show them they aren’t alone.

“We want them to know we’re here for them,” explained Avaloy Lanning, executive director of the NewStory Center in Rutland. “We believe them and we’re going to walk with them.”

In 2021, NewStory worked with 30 individual survivors of sexual violence. The organization provides resources such as housing, counseling, and legal help. While those tangible needs are being met, Lanning said there’s also a need for community.

“The thing survivors face most is isolation,” she explained. “They don’t know there are people out there willing to listen and believe them and walk with them.”

Rutland County’s Chief Deputy State Attorney Ian Sullivan was at Saturday’s walk. He said sexual violence cases based exclusively on testimony can be difficult.

That’s why he encourages survivors to undergo a forensic exam, if possible, in case they change their mind about reporting later on.

“People should have ownership of the experience, once they can” Sullivan said. “There are avenues of preserving evidence that don’t necessarily require contact with the police.”

Those at the walk-a-mile event say it’s important for survivors to know, even if people opt not to report or get an exam, it doesn’t invalidate their experience.

It can happen to anyone at any time in any situation,” said Gayle Townsend-Lanning, who works for Rutland schools. “People have to understand they need support and love and care, not judgment.”

“The folks we serve at NewStory are members of our community, whether they have children or not, and they deserve the respect and attention any member of the community would have,” said Mary Moran, retired superintendent of Rutland schools.

If you’re in a potentially dangerous situation, those at NewStory are available 24/7 to help.

