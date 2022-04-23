What to do Saturday, April 23

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What’s happening across our region Saturday, April 23?

The Champlain Valley Exposition is hosting a Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo. Guests can expect there to be workshops, panels, and vendors. If you are a fan of tv, games, movies, comics, and cosplay this is the event for you. Guests will get the chance to meet authors, artists, game designers, prop makers, and more. Anyone under the age of 6 can get in for free. Ages 6 through 12 must pay $5 a person. An adult one-day pass is $20, and an adult 2-day pass is $30.

The Crete Civic Center is hosting a Spring Adirondack Coast Craft Fair Saturday. Participants can expect to browse and shop over 180 vendors, and at least 190 booths. The organizers are expecting at least 5,000 attendees. General admission is $3 per person. Anyone under 12 years of age can get in for free. The fair starts at 10 a.m. and will go on until 5 p.m.

The Adirondak Art House is hosting a Toddler Time Finger Painting event. You can stop by with your little one from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday to paint. The admission fee includes supplies and is $12 a person.

