BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It wasn’t a bad start to the weekend. In fact, this will continue to be one of the nicest weekends we’ve had in a couple weeks. There are more clouds out there this evening compared to this morning thanks to an approaching warm front. While this front is trying to generate some showers across the area, air at the surface is very dry, meaning rain isn’t making it to the ground.

A mostly cloudy sky will persist through the evening as temperatures fall through the 40s and eventually into the 30s overnight. Some spots in the Northeast Kingdom will likely end up in the 20s again by early Sunday morning. A few light showers will be possible overnight, mainly across northern New York.

Sunday will start mostly cloudy with a better chance for breaks of sun into the afternoon. Much warmer air will also be right on our doorstep, although most of us won’t get to tap into it. There will be a difference in temperatures from west to east Sunday afternoon. Highs will likely be in the low 60s in parts of northern New York, meanwhile locations along and east of the Green Mountains will likely be stuck in the low to mid 50s again.

The warmest temperatures of the week arrive area wide Monday, although there will once again be a difference in temperatures from west to east. The St. Lawrence Valley will likely see highs in the 70s Monday, meanwhile temperatures in western Vermont will be in the upper 60s, with low to mid 60s in eastern areas.

Showers return Monday night into Tuesday with periods of wet weather through the middle of next week. Temperatures will be seasonable near 60 Tuesday, but below average temperatures in the 40s return by the middle of next week.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

-Jess Langlois

