Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Dan has the full forecast coming up.
By Dan Dowling
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got a reasonably nice weekend on the way with high pressure in control for Saturday. We’ll start with some sun, with a few clouds moving in for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be just a few degrees below normal with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds thicken up on Saturday night ahead of a warm front that will be moving into our region. By Sunday morning, plan on mostly cloudy skies. Once the warm front moves through we could see some breaks in the clouds by mid afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures are expected to be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Our warmest day of the week will be on Monday when temperatures will jump up into the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Our next weather system will be a cold front that will arrive on Tuesday with showers likely. Temperatures will be on the way back down through the end of the week. Plan on more showers for Wednesday with highs through the end of the week in the mid to upper 40s.

