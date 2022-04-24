Eating Disorders NEDA Walk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Next Weekend people will be gathering in Burlington to raise awareness about eating disorders.

The National Eating Disorder Association or NEDA walks were cancelled during 2020 and held virtually last year.

This year however, they’re back in person. Covid 19 has led to a sharp increase in demand for eating disorder care. NEDA says calls to its helpline have gone up by 107% since the start of the pandemic. WCAX has been investigating the struggles people here face when they try to find treatment, clinicians at the Kahm clinic in Burlington tell Channel 3 the demand is great.

“So many people were reaching out looking for care, a lot of them needing more than outpatient treatment 47 but coming to us because it was the only thing they could find,” said Elaina Efird, KAHM Clinic registered dietician.

For more information: https://nedawalk.org/burlington2022

