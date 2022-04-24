Advertisement

Hartford launches Green Up Day efforts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The whole state is about to get into the act of spring cleaning. Vermont’s Green Up Day is Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The tradition started with a declaration from Gov. Deane Davis in 1970. Vermonters from all over come out and pick up trash.

In Hartford, they’re already preparing. Matt Osborn is Hartford’s Green Up Day coordinator. He says the town averages about 410 volunteers and picks up about four-and-a-half tons of trash.

Even though the state’s Green Up Day is technically just one day, in Hartford it’s a multi-week event.

“We encourage people to go out and do Green Up when they have the chance to,” Osborn said. “It’s really to make it as convenient as possible for people to go out with their friends, families, and their co-workers.”

If you want to participate in Green Up Day, you can pick up your bag at the townhall, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or at the Quechee Library.

On May 7th, official Green Up Day, everyone gathers on the Quechee Green.

