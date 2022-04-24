Look Ahead: Week of April 24

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region this week:

Looking to get back into the workforce, or considering a career change? Vermont’s largest career fair is back at the Champlain Valley Expo on Tuesday.

Organizers say more than 100 local recruiters will be on site to interview and hire. Industries such as police and fire, retail, and manufacturing will be on site.

The event is free and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 27, the Vermont Dept. of Health will host its first of three webinars to promote safe driving for older Vermonters.

According to the Agency of Transportation, in 2021, almost 20% of deaths and 17% of injuries on our roadways were among people 65-years and older.

As part of the ‘Older Driver Safety Program,’ the first webinar will focus on what you can do to support older drivers, look for warning signs, and how to have difficult conversations.

This webinar series will be held on the fourth Wednesday of every month from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m.

For more information or to register visit, https://aarp.cventevents.com/event/a9ace4f2-75af-4a43-89d2-a06310511040/summary

On Friday, April 29, the Vermont Dept. of Environmental Conservation will host an online lecture focused on clean water projects.

State Watershed Forester, David Wilcox, will deliver the presentation from 12:00 noon until 12:45 p.m.

These lectures are aimed at raising awareness on the state’s efforts to improve water quality for Vermont’s rivers, streams, lakes, ponds, and wetlands.

For more information or to register for the lecture, you must fill out this online form.

This webinar and others can be found here.

