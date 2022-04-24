Advertisement

Medical marijuana sales jump in North country

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Medicinal marijuana patient numbers are up, according to the North Country’s only medical marijuana dispensary.

Curaleaf in Plattsburgh offers medicinal marijuana to its North Country clients.

Kirsten Bezio is a pharmacist there. She says business has picked up since New York State dropped the qualifying conditions needed to get a prescription, and eased the requirements for doctors to prescribe it.

“We definitely have seen an uptick since the change,” Bezio said. “I think the pandemic made people take a different approach to their life. I think more people were looking for a more holistic approach to their health and I think that’s really where cannabis fits in.”

New York passed recreational marijuana last year, but medicinal is the only marijuana that can legally be purchased. Remember, you do need a doctor’s prescription.

