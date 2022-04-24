Advertisement

Police investigate multiple gun shots in Springfield early Saturday morning

Springfield Police received reports of gun shots being heard around 3:00am on Saturday morning.
Springfield Police received reports of gun shots being heard around 3:00am on Saturday morning.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Springfield Police received reports of gun shots being heard around 3:00am on Saturday morning. Police say they are looking for the person or persons responsible that were seen leaving the Valley Street area in a dark colored vehicle which traveled north toward Brook Road in Springfield. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.

