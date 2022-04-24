Advertisement

Public asked to weigh in on Center Street project

By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland area residents are being invited to weigh in on a downtown revitalization project.

The Rutland Redevelopment Authority is hosting a public forum at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25, to discuss three concepts for Center Street.

They include narrowing travel lanes with wider sidewalks, making Center Street a one-way street, or even closing the street off to vehicle traffic completely.

Devon Neary of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission says the goal is to breathe new life into the street and make it a space for everyone to enjoy.

“I think we’re starting to see the beginning stages of a Rutland renaissance,” Neary said. “What better to sort of focus your efforts on a central business district in our historic downtown? I think people see Center Street as this project that we’ve been wanting to do for decades, and now we’re finally at the furthest stage we’ve ever been at.”

The total cost of the project has not been announced. Neary says the city will carefully assess funding options to limit the burden on tax payers.

