Spring means more bikes hitting the streets

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s no secret that many Vermonters love their bike rides especially as the weather gets nicer. Local bicycle experts share some important safety tips to enjoy spring days on wheels.

“Oh my goodness we’re biking all the time,” said Lucia Campriello of Burlington.

And as the weather gets nicer, more and more bikers take to paths, parks, and the road.

“I like the idea of going out and exploring the woods and seeing new places,” said Brent Detamore of Easton, N.H.

But before you dust off your bike from its winter hibernation you should take a closer look. JP Coseno of North Star Sports says you should also see how old your helmet is because they have a shelf life of around 5 years.

“Tires are deflated, they haven’t checked the bike over so it could be shifting, things of that nature,” adds Coseno.

Mary-Catherine Graziano of Local Motion says, the job of a bike rider is to be aware, predictable, and visible.

“When you’re riding, keep an eye out for all the potential hazards and hazards include people driving, that’s the biggest hazard,” said Graziano.

When riding near cars, Graziano says you should use hand signals when turning on an intersection, ride in a straight line as opposed to threading the needle, and filter your way into traffic when necessary.

“If you don’t my suggestion would be to get off your bike, and become a pedestrian at that intersection. That’ll slow you down and you are still predictable,” said Graziano.

Graziano and Coseno both say that wearing a helmet and getting a light for your bike are vital for your safety, too.

“Even in the daytime they make daylight visible lights because actually more accidents happen in the daytime than they do at night,” said Coseno.

It is also the responsibility of the driver to be safe, too. According to data from the Vermont Agency of Transportation, there hasn’t been a bicyclist crash fatality in the state of Vermont since 2020 and the goal is to keep that number at zero.

“With that, great power comes great responsibility. When we’re passing a vulnerable user, give a reasonable distance, Vermont state law suggests 4 feet. That’s a good rule of thumb,” says Graziano.

Now that you know some safety tips for your bike, it might be a good idea to get it tuned up for the season too. Experts we spoke with suggest doing that sooner rather than later due to large crowds and issues caused yb the supply chain.

“I’d say worst case scenario about 4-5 weeks but beat case can be sooner and we can always get someone in a little bit quicker,” said Coseno.

And for those ready to hit the ground biking they say it feels good to be back.

“It’s just a little hobby I like to do. We live near a road next to our house and I ride up and down, it’s fun,” said Caitlin Detamore of Easton, New Hampshire.

