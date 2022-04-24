Advertisement

Third annual Sci-fi and Fantasy Expo is back

By Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend sci fi fans got the chance to don their best and show off. The third annual Sci-fi and Fantasy Expo is back at the Champlain Valley Expo. Whether it’s Star Wars, Star Trek, Ghostbusters, gaming, you name it it’s welcome.

Vermont Gatherings says throughout the weekend they welcomed close to 3 thousand people. Jeff Folb runs ‘Vermont Gatherings’, he says people are starting to feel more comfortable with in person gatherings.

“People are really looking to get back out, interact with the public, some people feel more comfortable and are still wearing masks, although it’s not required. people are definitely feeling both the need and the comfort level of being at events again,” said Folb.

Folb says vendors were also excited to get back hosting more than 100 throughout the weekend at the Champlain Valley Expo.

