What to do Sunday, April 24

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s what we have going on in our region for Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The Gear Maker’s Festival & Gravel Grinder event is kicking off this morning in Stowe from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The festival celebrates Vermont’s equipment and gear manufacturers. You can expect there to be a gear repair clinic, gravel ride, and Maker’s Fair.

If you need to get that bike chain all ready to go for spring riding, this is the place to be. You can get the work done for free.

To participate in the gravel ride you must register, that fee is $65/rider. There will also be giveaways, prizes, music, and more.

Milestone Trails Association is hosting a pride rides group gravel grind today.

The ride will be approximately 10 miles, in the Websterville and Graniteville area. You don’t have to be the best rider to join. Organizers say the event is a chill ride and they pledge to not leave anyone behind.

Riders should bring their own bikes, but there will be a fleet available on site for those who request them in advance.

Tires hit the gravel starting at 12:00 noon.

Today is the last day of the 2022 Made Here Film Festival. This is the only competitive festival for films made entirely by New Englanders, and our neighbors in Quebec.

The festival is being held at the Burlington Beer Company today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event is free, but public donations are encouraged on a pay-as-you-can basis. A percentage of the donations are shared with the filmmakers.

Many of the artists will be attending a Q&A Session at the festival.

