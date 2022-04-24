BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Sunday! We finally saw temperatures return to average for this time of year today, and the sun made a comeback this evening too! Expect a mild evening with temperatures falling into the 40s by Monday morning. Temperatures will start in the low 40s in many spots along and east of the Green Mountains, meanwhile it won’t take long for western areas to hit 50 Monday.

Monday will by far be the warmest day of the week as the warm air that’s been sitting to our southwest slides a little closer. Western areas will see the warmest temperatures Monday afternoon. The St. Lawrence Valley will likely see highs in the low 70s, meanwhile highs will be in the 60s in Vermont. The Champlain Valley will likely get close to 70, meanwhile eastern areas can expect highs in the low to mid 60s. It will also be breezy with southerly gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range.

Dry weather continues through Monday as well, although it will be a mostly cloudy day. A cold front will approach from the west Monday evening, bringing showers to northern New York Monday night and Vermont by early Tuesday. Rainfall totals won’t be too impressive, and we’ll manage to see temperatures near 60 before colder air returns midweek.

Showery conditions return with another disturbance Tuesday night, with ongoing shower chances Wednesday and into Thursday. Cooler conditions will promote below average highs for this time of year in the mid 40s with the chance for some mountain snow showers. Shower activity wanes as we approach the end of the work week, with generally dry but cool conditions to end the work week and start the weekend.

