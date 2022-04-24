BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Morning clouds will give way to some breaks of sunshine on Sunday afternoon as a warm front moves through the region. Highs by the end of the day will reach the mid to upper 50s. Warm weather will continue on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, with a few spots likely to see 70 with the help of a little more sunshine.

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday morning with showers likely. Temperatures will start in the low 60s, but turn cooler for the second half of the day. Plan on scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers on Wednesday and into early Thursday. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will begin to clear out again starting Thursday afternoon.

Drier weather is expected for the end of next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will still be running a few degrees below normal with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

