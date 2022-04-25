Advertisement

Au Sable Forks house fire draws large response

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AU SABLE FORKS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Several Northern New York fire crews responded to a fire in a residential neighborhood over the weekend.

Photos show the damage from the flames on Saturday in Au Sable Forks.

According to the Cumberland Head Volunteer Fire Department, there were no injuries, but one home is a total loss and another had major damage.

In the photos, you can also see some vehicles damaged in the flames.

Some of South Plattsburgh’s firefighters had to miss their annual awards banquet due to the fire.

On Saturday, the crew and their families celebrated their accomplishments over the last year.

All of the members of the department were honored as the 2021 firefighter of year for their resiliency during the pandemic.

The fire happened during the middle of the banquet. That meant two firefighters had to go to the fire so other members could attend the ceremony.

